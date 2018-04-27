YEREVAN.- Negotiations are promising when the parties want to hear each other. Armenian acting PM Karen Karapetyan said in an interview with Shant TV, commenting on why he refused to meet opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan today.

'"We commented on this in our statement, and there is no difference between our previous interpretation and I think the logic is obvious. Negotiations are promising when the parties want to hear one another and want to perceive the other's position. Whether they will reach an agreement or no, they will be flexible as a negotiator or no is a process. But when it’s announced that this is the agenda and the other side has no right to bring his own agenda, this is not a negotiation, I do not even know how to call it. First of all, I do not know if Mr. Pashinyan has great experience as a negotiator, or no, but I have an interesting experience of negotiations. Moreover, my experience is in different cultural, religious, linguistic domains. And up till now I have never been defeated in negotiations. Being an orator, enjoying high reputation does not mean being a good negotiator. For that reason my answer was that," said Karapetyan.