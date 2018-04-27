YEREVAN. – Armenia welcomes the historical summit between the leaders of South and North Koreas, the Armenian Foreign Ministry tweeted.
We welcome the historical Summit between the leaders of South and North #Korea's held on 27 April 2018. We hope that it will lead to reconciliation and lasting peace in the region. #KoreaSummit #InterKoreaSummit pic.twitter.com/sZQ3dlEVuD— MFA of Armenia
South and North Korea agree to sign a peace treaty and cease all hostile actions against each other. South and North Korea will begin negotiations in various fields including at high level.