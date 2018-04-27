Pashinyan: Armenia will remain committed to international obligations

Pashinyan: Election of people’s candidate for PM is the only option

Armenia acting PM: Negotiations are promising when sides want to hear each other

Tsarukyan to make a statement on Saturday

Armenian parliament’s Council holds meeting

Opposition rally kicks off in Gyumri LIVE (PHOTOS)

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 27.04.2018

NATO welcomes direct contacts between US and Turkey

Armenia welcomes North and South Korea summit

Armenian President holds phone conversation with UN Secretary General

Motor rally led by opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan reaches Gyumri

Trump: James Comey is either very sick or very dumb

Armenian MP rules out that RPA will vote for Nikol Pashinyan

ARF comes up with new initiative

Armenian opposition leader ready to meet Russian State Duma MPs

State Duma MPs ready to meet with Yelk bloc

UK to lift sanctions on North Korea after they make steps on denuclearization

7 killed, 12 injured in China school attack

Armenia ruling party: Negotiations should be without media

Armenia acting deputy PM in Canada, meets with officials

Dollar is up in Armenia

Armenia president meets with ambassadors of EU countries

Media: State Duma Committee delegation is in Yerevan

Trump intends to achieve progress in Karabakh conflict settlement

Motor rally led by opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan heading to Gyumri

Trump: North and South Korean meeting is “historical”

South, North Korea to take measures to implement agreements reached at Summit

Kremlin: We are waiting for and following PM elections in Armenia

Lavrov discusses Karabakh conflict with Mammadyarov

Armenia opposition movement leader MP: Comparison with Euromaidan is simple misinterpretation

Armenia opposition movement leader: We will boycott if RPA conducts elections

Are there Armenia ruling party MPs who joined opposition movement leader?

Armenia acting FM, Chile ambassador discuss bilateral agenda

Boris Johnson “very encouraged” by Korean summit

ARARATBANK attracts $20 million from Dutch Development Bank

South and North Korea agree to sign peace treaty

Pashinyan: We are not seeking personnel vendetta

US President to meet UK PM on July 13

Pashinyan: We have mandate of Armenian people

Pashinyan: Russia will not intervene in Armenia’s internal affairs

Armenia opposition movement leader: Talks about second President’s return are not serious

UN continues to rely on Armenia’s support and commitment to jointly address global challenges

Armenia opposition movement leader holds press conference

Armenia acting PM will not meet with opposition movement leader MP

Armenia opposition movement leader MP holds talks with ARF officials

Armenia President meets with opposition movement leader

South Korea president, North leader hold first round of talks

Newspaper - Serzh Sargsyan to Armenia ruling party: There shall be no deserters

US senators seek to block F-35 fighters’ delivery to Turkey

EU thinks conditions Trump setting to extend tariff exemption unacceptable

Foreign Ministers of NATO member states to discuss tense relations with Russia

China Defense Ministry: Dongfeng-26 ballistic missile commissioned

NATO chief: North Korea sanctions must stay pending 'concrete changes'

EU’s Juncker says Turkey must release 2 Greek soldiers

Trump: Maybe meeting with Kim Jong Un doesn't even take place

President Sarkissian: New Armenia is more democratic state, than it was several months ago

Armen Dzhigarkhanyan hospitalized

Donald Trump to visit UK

Nikol Pashinyan to hold rallies in Gyumri and Vanadzor

Senate confirms Mike Pompeo to be secretary of state

Pashinyan: We are not going to hold closed-door talks

Nikol Pashinyan: There is a new government in Armenia - the people

Man shot in truck flying Armenian flags

Putin and Karen Karapetyan discuss domestic situation in Armenia

Spanish Alcorcón city officially recognizes Armenian Genocide

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 26.04.2018

Pashinyan: There will be no political trade

Russian, Iranian, Turkish FMs to met in Moscow on April 28

Russian Foreign Ministry: Moscow fulfills its obligations in relations with Yerevan

Opposition rally starts at Republic Square

Permanent Representative of Artsakh to US delivers speech at Tufts University

Acting PM: Public order must be maintained

US: Coming days represents historic opportunity for Armenian people

Karabakh, Armenia presidents and His Holiness Garegin II discuss situation in Armenia

Armenia opposition movement leader: We have made strategic decisions

Acting deputy PM in Moscow, situation in Armenia is on agenda of discussions

Acting Armenian FM meets Lavrov in Moscow

Kremlin hopes situation in Armenia to be resolved by constitutional means

Armenia official: It is important that MFA operates in more cautious mode these days

Acting Justice Minister: Karen Karapetyan has full powers of PM

Charles Aznavour arrives in Paris

Former Georgia PM Bidzina Ivanishvili returns to politics

1-year-old boy dies in hospital after Yerevan road accident (PHOTOS)

Opposition movement leader MP completes Thursday’s march in Yerevan

Opposition MP: David Tonoyan absolutely qualified to be Armenian Defense Minister

Armenia opposition movement leader: Some forces attempt to carry out counterrevolution

China prepares retaliatory measures for possible US actions

Demonstrators clear Yerevan streets from cars without license plates

Armenia President nominates Emil Babayan’s candidacy as Constitutional Court judge

Iceland airline to pay 2 friends $4,000 to travel the world

Armenia ARF ministers, provincial governors resign

Acting Armenia FM holds informal talks in Moscow

Pashinyan unveils details of his meeting with Russian Ambassador

Yerevan march is held in name of law and order (PHOTOS)

Armenia ruling party parliamentary faction to decide on its PM candidate

Armenia delegation to miss CSTO meeting in Almaty

2 killed in US plane crash

Acting Deputy PM Armen Gevorgyan leaves for Moscow

Armenia opposition movement leader urges supporters to temporarily stop blockage of Yerevan streets (VIDEO)

Demonstrators march to Mashtots Avenue in downtown Yerevan (VIDEO)