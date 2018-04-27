YEREVAN. – Armenian citizen and Armenian people will never lose any more, and the victory will be permanent, opposition leader, MP Nikol Pashinyan said during a rally in Gyumri.

“There is no doubt that the powerful people will win in the Karabakh conflict, will curb corruption and poverty, will have big economic victories. Powerful people will stop the immigration and will start a big march from all corners of the world to their marvelous homeland,” Pashinyan said.

The matter is not who will become a Prime Minister, he said, adding that those who think so have no understanding of what is happening in Armenia.

“Today there is one way: to elect people’s candidate for PM,” Pashinyan said.

He emphasized that de facto victory of the people has to be confirmed de jure on May 1.

He announced a rally in Vanadzor which will start at 3pm, Saturday.