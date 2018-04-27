YEREVAN.- This political situation has one solution, the leader of Armenian opposition, MP Nikol Pashinyan said during rally in Armenia's Gyumri.

According to him, all parliamentary fractions, including RPA, Tsarukyan bloc, ARFD and Yelk (Way Out) bloc nominate thier candidate for PM's post.

He noted that people are fighting for their rights, and "if someone tries to take away the victory of the revolution, millions will take the streets," Pashinyan said.

Earlier, Pashinyan noted that all the actions in Yerevan will be suspended for a while, so that he activists can have a rest, but if they want, they can join him and go to Gyumri.

A rally will also be held in Vanadzor at 3pm on April 28 and in Yerevan on April 29, 30 and May 1.