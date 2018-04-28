North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is “serious” about engaging in negotiations over the pariah state’s nuclear weapons program, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday, Washington Examiner reported.
“I did get a sense that he was serious,” Pompeo told reporters at a NATO summit in Brussels. “The economic pressure, that has been put in place by this global effort that President Trump has led, has led him to believe that its in his best interest to come to the table and talk about denuclearization.”
Pompeo emphasized that the U.S. team shares that view, even as Trump prepares for a face-to-face meeting with Kim.
“President Trump has been clear: we’re going to work to get a meeting set up, the two of them will meet,” he said. “In the event that it fails, respectfully, President Trump will walk away and then the pressure will remain. But in the event we reach a resolution it will be a wonderful thing for the world.”