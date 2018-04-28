YEREVAN. – The situation is frantic at the office of the President of the Republic of Armenia (RA), according to Hraparak (Square) newspaper.

“There is a lineup at [President] Armen Sarkissian; one comes, the other one goes—political forces, businessmen, ambassadors. He is having consultations, telephonic conversations with the presidents of various countries.

“[Acting PM and ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Vice Chairman] Karen Karapetyan also is in telephonic conversations, negotiations with various countries. And he has dispatched the deputy PMs to the east and to the west, so they can try to see who stands with them.

“We are assured that the RA officials were told that if Karen Karapetyan is elected [new PM] by the NA [National Assembly], they will support him, but they will not interfere in our country’s life,” wrote Hraparak.

After 11-day nationwide protest actions by the movement, led by opposition Civil Contract Party Political Council member and NA “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan, ex-President and RPA leader Serzh Sargsyan on Monday resigned from his recently-elected post of Prime Minister.

Subsequently, Pashinyan announced that they will continue negotiations with the incumbent authorities on Wednesday, and toward achieving a smooth transfer of power in Armenia. But it became clear on Tuesday evening that this talk would not take place.

Acting PM and RPA Vice Chairman Karen Karapetyan stated that Pashinyan had posited new, unilateral demands.

Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, announced that they are resuming their protests as of Wednesday, since the RPA wants to retain power at the expense of Sargsyan’s resignation.

And on Thursday, Pashinyan invited Karapetyan to start the second round of negotiations on Friday, and before the media.

But Aram Araratyan, the spokesperson of Karen Karapetyan, on Friday issued a statement, according to which the acting PM considers “negotiations” with Nikol Pashinyan viewless, and therefore he refused to take part.