Three people are dead after emergency responders found a missing medical helicopter in the US State of Wisconsin, reported The Associated Press (AP).
Search and rescue crews reached the crash scene Friday
The crash had occurred near Hazelhurst, a small town, on Thursday evening when contact with the helicopter was lost.
The three people killed were flight crew members, and no patients were on board when the helicopter crashed.
The helicopter belongs to Ascension Health Spirit company.
The Ascension Health and Air Methods issued a joint statement Friday saying they were suspending operations of air and ground medical transport units until they determine it’s appropriate to resume operations.