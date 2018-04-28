The protest car rally of Armenia’s opposition movement, led by opposition Civil Contract Party Political Council member and National Assembly (NA) “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan, on Saturday morning is heading to Ijevan and Vanadzor towns.

The Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter at the scene informed that several hundred cars are en route from capital city Yerevan.

Pashinyan on Friday held a mass rally in Gyumri, the second largest city of Armenia.

On Saturday, a rally is scheduled in Ijevan at 2pm, and in Vanadzor—the third largest city of the country—at 5pm.

And on Sunday and coming Monday, civil disobedience actions will resume after a two-day break.

According to Nikol Pashinyan, all streets in Yerevan shall be “flooded” on May 1, when the NA will elect the new Prime Minister of Armenia.

After 11-day nationwide protest actions by the Pashinyan-led movement, ex-President and ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) leader Serzh Sargsyan on Monday resigned from his recently-elected post of Prime Minister.

Subsequently, Pashinyan announced that they will continue negotiations with the incumbent authorities on Wednesday, and toward achieving a smooth transfer of power in Armenia. But it became clear on Tuesday evening that this talk would not take place.

Acting PM and RPA Vice Chairman Karen Karapetyan stated that Pashinyan had posited new, unilateral demands.

Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, announced that they are resuming their protests as of Wednesday, since the RPA wants to retain power at the expense of Sargsyan’s resignation.

And on Thursday, Pashinyan invited Karapetyan to start the second round of negotiations on Friday, and before the media.

But Aram Araratyan, the spokesperson of Karen Karapetyan, on Friday issued a statement, according to which the acting PM considers “negotiations” with Nikol Pashinyan viewless, and therefore he refused to take part.