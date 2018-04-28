Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that Ankara welcomes Friday’s talks between the leaders of South Korea and North Korea, and supports the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.
“I was pleased with the negotiations between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un today at Panmunjom,” Erdoğan tweeted. “I support this historical step towards the development of inter-Korean relations and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, and I wish the process to be continued successfully.
“During my visit to Seoul on May 2, we will discuss this important issue, too, with President Moon.”