STEPANAKERT. – Tension along the Line of Contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces has noticeably increased over the passing week.
In particular, the adversary amassed manpower and military equipment and carried out active repositioning on April 21, at various sectors of the line of contact, the Republic of Artsakh Ministry of Defense (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR MOD) informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
On April 22, Artsakh Minister of Defense and Defense Army Commander Levon Mnatsakanyan visited the NKR Defense Army combat positions to assess the situation on the spot. In his conviction, the operative and tactical situation is under the full control of the defense army.
The Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire along the line of contact more than 400 times, from April 22 to 28.
During this time the adversary fired around 4,000 shots toward the Artsakh military positions.
But the NKR Defense Army vanguard units are taking the necessary steps to prevent the aggressive actions by Azerbaijan, and continuing to confidently carry out their combat duty.