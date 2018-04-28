Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi began a two-day meeting informal meeting in central China Friday in order to open “a new chapter in bilateral relations”, Xinhua reported.
According to Xi Jinping, an enhanced Beijing-New Delhi cooperation will be of global importance.
The consensus reached between the two sides is a positive signal about Chinese-Indian friendship and reflects the strong desire of China and India as two big growing economies to build mutually beneficial cooperation, Xi Jinping concluded.