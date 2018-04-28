The protest car rally of Armenia’s opposition movement, led by opposition Civil Contract Party Political Council member and National Assembly (NA) “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan, has reached Dilijan town.

The Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter at the scene informed that, before reaching there, however, the participants in this rally comprising several hundred vehicles were greeted by numerous people along the way.

In some settlements, Pashinyan made a brief address, urged people to keep vigilant, and called on to them to block streets in the next three days.

A huge crowd was assembled in Dilijan, where a small rally took place.

“Each and every one of you has built this victory,” Nikol Pashinyan noted, in particular. “The people’s power has been established in the Republic of Armenia (…). Armenia will become one of the most flourishing countries.”

Also, he called on people to show special respect toward the police.

Those in attendance were chanting, “Nikol [for] Prime Minister.”

Canadian Armenian actress and film producer Arsinée Khanjian, and American Armenian filmmaker Eric Nazarian are accompanying Pashinyan in this protest car rally.

Nikol Pashinyan on Friday held a mass rally in Gyumri, the second largest city of Armenia.

On Saturday, a mass rally is scheduled in Ijevan, and then in Vanadzor—the third largest city of the country.

And on Sunday, civil disobedience actions will resume after a two-day break.

According to Nikol Pashinyan, all streets in capital city Yerevan shall be closed off on May 1, when the NA will elect the new Prime Minister of Armenia.

After 11-day nationwide protest actions by the Pashinyan-led movement, ex-President and ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) leader Serzh Sargsyan on Monday resigned from his recently-elected post of Prime Minister.

Subsequently, Pashinyan announced that they will continue negotiations with the incumbent authorities on Wednesday, and toward achieving a smooth transfer of power in Armenia. But it became clear on Tuesday evening that this talk would not take place.

Acting PM and RPA Vice Chairman Karen Karapetyan stated that Pashinyan had posited new, unilateral demands.

Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, announced that they are resuming their protests as of Wednesday, since the RPA wants to retain power at the expense of Sargsyan’s resignation.

And on Thursday, Pashinyan invited Karapetyan to start the second round of negotiations on Friday, and before the media.

But Aram Araratyan, the spokesperson of Karen Karapetyan, on Friday issued a statement, according to which the acting PM considers “negotiations” with Nikol Pashinyan viewless, and therefore he refused to take part.