YEREVAN. – Following his talk on Thursday evening with opposition Civil Contract Party Political Council member and National Assembly “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan, President Armen Sarkissian is continuing his consultations to reduce the political tension in Armenia and to find respective solutions.

In this connection, President Sarkissian held talks also with ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Chairman Serzh Sargsyan, and RPA Vice Chairman Karen Karapetyan, press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The talks are constructive.

Sarkissian hopes that, with joint efforts, it will be possible to find a mutually acceptable solution.

Also, the President welcomes the Catholicos of All Armenians’ talk with Pashinyan.

At the same time, Armen Sarkissian encourages efforts by all political forces, NGOs, and individuals to reach a logical and reasonable solution to the current situation in Armenia.

After 11-day nationwide protest actions by the Nikol Pashinyan-led movement, ex-President and RPA leader Serzh Sargsyan on Monday resigned from his recently-elected post of Prime Minister.

Subsequently, Pashinyan announced that they will continue negotiations with the incumbent authorities on Wednesday, and toward achieving a smooth transfer of power in Armenia. But it became clear on Tuesday evening that this talk would not take place.

Acting PM and RPA Vice Chairman Karen Karapetyan stated that Pashinyan had posited new, unilateral demands.

Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, announced that they are resuming their protests as of Wednesday, since the RPA wants to retain power at the expense of Sargsyan’s resignation.

And on Thursday, Pashinyan invited Karapetyan to start the second round of negotiations on Friday, and before the media.

But Aram Araratyan, the spokesperson of Karen Karapetyan, on Friday issued a statement, according to which the acting PM considers “negotiations” with Nikol Pashinyan viewless, and therefore he refused to take part.