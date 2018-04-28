YEREVAN. – The motor rally headed by protest movement leader Nikol Pashinyan reached Vanadzor where a large rally has just kicked off despite rainy weather.

On his way to Vanadzor the movement was welcomed in Charentsavan, Gagarin, Lchashen, Hrazdan, Tsovaghyugh, Sevan. A rally was held in the town of Ijevan, the native town of Nikol Pashinyan. The locals stopped cars and welcomed Pashinyan and his supporters in all communities.

Nikol Pashinyan is accompanied by Canadian-Armenian actress Arsinee Khanjian and filmmaker Eric Nazarian.