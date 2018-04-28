The chapter of brazenness and permissiveness for the privileged has been closed in Armenia.

Nikol Pashinyan, opposition Civil Contract Party Political Council member and National Assembly “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head, on Saturday stated the aforesaid at the rally in Ijevan town.

“The chapter of clan governance has been closed in Armenia,” Pashinyan noted, in particular. “Each and every citizen of the Republic of Armenia will have equal opportunity. (…). Everyone will be equal before the law. (…). This revolution has inspired mutual love and respect to the people.”

Also, he stressed that even though this velvet, nonviolent revolution has already triumphed in Armenia, another short period of time is required to de jure record this de facto victory.

“The [Armenian] authorities hoped that the society will be so delighted by Serzh Sargsyan’s resignation that it will forget why it has assembled,” Nikol Pashinyan added, in particular. “Serzh Sargsyan’s resignation is a necessary but an insufficient condition for completing this process.

“The meaning of the revolution is that, from now on, (…) power will belong only to the people.”

After 11-day nationwide protest actions by the Nikol Pashinyan-led movement, ex-President and ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) leader Serzh Sargsyan on Monday resigned from his recently-elected post of Prime Minister.

Subsequently, Pashinyan announced that they will continue negotiations with the incumbent authorities on Wednesday, and toward achieving a smooth transfer of power in Armenia. But it became clear on Tuesday evening that this talk would not take place.

Acting PM and RPA Vice Chairman Karen Karapetyan stated that Pashinyan had posited new, unilateral demands.

Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, announced that they are resuming their protests as of Wednesday, since the RPA wants to retain power at the expense of Sargsyan’s resignation.

And on Thursday, Pashinyan invited Karapetyan to start the second round of negotiations on Friday, and before the media.

But Aram Araratyan, the spokesperson of Karen Karapetyan, on Friday issued a statement, according to which the acting PM considers “negotiations” with Nikol Pashinyan viewless, and therefore he refused to take part.