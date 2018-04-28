We are ready to meet with the [ruling] RPA [Republican Party of Armenia parliamentary] faction, and all MPs.

Nikol Pashinyan, opposition Civil Contract Party Political Council member and National Assembly (NA) “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head, on Saturday said the aforementioned at the rally in Ijevan town.

In his words, talks with the authorities are not held for various reasons.

“I confirm that we are ready for negotiations; we look toward concluding this problem as soon as possible,” Pashinyan stated. “If there are problems in connection with the format [of these talks], we are ready to enter into direct negotiations with all MPs of the RPA parliamentary faction, at the same time.

“If there is a need, we are ready to meet with all MPs, at the same time.

“We are ready to negotiate also with other formats acceptable to us.”

Nikol Pashinyan on Friday held a mass rally in Gyumri, the second largest city of Armenia.

And after the current rally in Ijevan, another one will be held in Vanadzor—the third largest city of Armenia.

After 11-day nationwide protest actions by the Nikol Pashinyan-led movement, ex-President and RPA leader Serzh Sargsyan on Monday resigned from his recently-elected post of Prime Minister.

Subsequently, Pashinyan announced that they will continue negotiations with the incumbent authorities on Wednesday, and toward achieving a smooth transfer of power in Armenia. But it became clear on Tuesday evening that this talk would not take place.

Acting PM and RPA Vice Chairman Karen Karapetyan stated that Pashinyan had posited new, unilateral demands.

Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, announced that they are resuming their protests as of Wednesday, since the RPA wants to retain power at the expense of Sargsyan’s resignation.

And on Thursday, Pashinyan invited Karapetyan to start the second round of negotiations on Friday, and before the media.

But Aram Araratyan, the spokesperson of Karen Karapetyan, on Friday issued a statement, according to which the acting PM considers “negotiations” with Nikol Pashinyan viewless, and therefore he refused to take part.

On Sunday, civil disobedience actions will resume after a two-day break.

Also, according to Nikol Pashinyan, all streets in capital city Yerevan shall be closed off on May 1, when the NA will elect the new Prime Minister of Armenia.