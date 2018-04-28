The [ruling] RPA [Republican Party of Armenia] members, the likes of Karen Karapetyan must realize that there is no longer an Armenia which they can govern. Unless they accept the victory of the nationwide movement, they will not be able to breathe easily.

Nikol Pashinyan, opposition Civil Contract Party Political Council member and National Assembly (NA) “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head, on Saturday noted the abovementioned at the rally in Ijevan town.

He stressed that when they say the people’s victory should be recognized unconditionally, they do not mean that they want to debase anyone and take revenge on someone.

“Are the RPA, the other [parliamentary] factions sad that there are such a heroic and victorious people?” Pashinyan asked. “Here there are a people that can’t be defeated.”

Also, Pashinyan called on all NA factions and said as follows, in particular: “The chapter of hatred and intolerance has been closed. All NA forces, MPs [now] have the opportunity to offer their services to this victorious Armenia. They [now] have the opportunity to offer their services to the people.”

Subsequently, the Nikol Pashinyan-led protest car rally headed from Ijevan to Vanadzor, the third largest city of Armenia.

As reported earlier, Canadian Armenian actress and film producer Arsinée Khanjian, and American Armenian filmmaker Eric Nazarian are accompanying Pashinyan in this protest car rally.

Nikol Pashinyan on Friday held a mass rally in Gyumri, the second largest city of Armenia.

After 11-day nationwide protest actions by the Pashinyan-led movement, ex-President and RPA leader Serzh Sargsyan on Monday resigned from his recently-elected post of Prime Minister.

Subsequently, Pashinyan announced that they will continue negotiations with the incumbent authorities on Wednesday, and toward achieving a smooth transfer of power in Armenia. But it became clear on Tuesday evening that this talk would not take place.

Acting PM and RPA Vice Chairman Karen Karapetyan stated that Pashinyan had posited new, unilateral demands.

Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, announced that they are resuming their protests as of Wednesday, since the RPA wants to retain power at the expense of Sargsyan’s resignation.

And on Thursday, Pashinyan invited Karapetyan to start the second round of negotiations on Friday, and before the media.

But Aram Araratyan, the spokesperson of Karen Karapetyan, on Friday issued a statement, according to which the acting PM considers “negotiations” with Nikol Pashinyan viewless, and therefore he refused to take part.

On Sunday, civil disobedience actions will resume after a two-day break.

Also, according to Nikol Pashinyan, all streets in capital city Yerevan shall be closed off on May 1, when the NA will elect the new Prime Minister of Armenia.