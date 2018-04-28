YEREVAN. – Russia as one of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs looks forward to reaching an agreement between the parties to Karabakh conflict, Deputy Chair of Russian parliament's CIS Committee Konstantin Zatulin told reporters on Saturday.

“I think, Karabakh’s voice should be taken into account. I do not think that this was the right move to rule out Nagorno-Karabakh and the Azerbaijani community from the formal negotiation process. It’s in the past, and it is hardly possible to change now. But the will of people in Artsakh should be taken into account under any circumstances,” Zatulin noted.

According to him, Moscow is against any military experiments and revenges.

“We were concerned over the developments in April 2016. I know that this was the initiative of Azerbaijan. I have no doubt about that,” Satulin said adding “I'm sorry that Russian-made weapons were used. I hope that Russia’s subsequent actions, the delivery of weapons to Armenia, restored the balance. Russia opposes any attempt to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict by force. Talks over the settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh crisis should continue without any provocation, especially at the moment when Armenia is experiencing such events,” he said.

According to him, Moscow’s position indicates that they are not moving away from Armenia, and this should be understood both in Armenia and in Azerbaijan.

“I do not think that Azerbaijan will try to take advantage of Armenia's internal political problems. Azerbaijan hopes that the internal political problems in Armenia will continue, and if it tries to do something, there may be consolidation in Armenia. Azerbaijan is rejoicing quietly when seeing the problems in Armenia,” Zatulin concluded.