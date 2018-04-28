YEREVAN. – Apart from opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan and acting Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, there are other candidates for the post of the Prime Minister, Deputy chair of Russian parliament's CIS Committee Konstantin Zatulin told reporters on Saturday.
“Apart from Nikol Pashinyan and Karen Karapetyan, there may be other candidates for the post of the Prime Minister, for example, Mr. Tsarukyan," Zatulin said adding, “We are all interested to see legal procedure within the parliament. Russia will follow this process closely”.