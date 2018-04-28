The United States plays a destructive role in Syria and must answer for it, said the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Saturday.
His remark came after a meeting of foreign ministers of the Astana process guarantor states, TASS reported.
The US “provoke disagreements between different ethnic groups” in Syria and it is the US government, which plays the destructive role in the region, he said.
According to him, Iran’s role in Syria is to fight ISIS, Al-Nusra Front and other terrorist groups.