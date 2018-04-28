Japan and the United States will closely monitor North Korean actions ahead of possible North Korean-US summit, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters on Saturday .
His remark came after telephone talks with the US President Donald Trump.
Abe and Trump agreed to monitor the developments in North Korean policy, TASS reported.
As reported earlier, the US President Donald Trump discussed North Korea-US summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
After his conversation with Moon, Trump tweeted that "things are going very well, time and location of meeting with North Korea are being set."