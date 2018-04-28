The US President Donald Trump’s administration urged the EU and Canada to accept quotas in order to prevent the US sanctions on metal imports, Bloomberg reported.
According to the source, the US is asking his allies to accept quotas in exchange for an exemption from steel and aluminum imports tariffs that kick on May 1.
The EU has not made a decision yet, while Belgian Finance Minister Johan Van Overtveldt urges the EU to “stay cool when we’re thinking about reactions but the basic point is that nobody wins in a trade war so we try to avoid it at all costs.”