YEREVAN. – The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) faction will be united in its vote, but in Armenia’s modern history, we repeatedly saw when people voted differently, spokesperson for RPA Eduard Sharmazanov told reporters.
“We do not know yet whether there is another candidate, except for Pashinyan, and we do not say who we will vote for. It will depend on who will be the candidate and what programs they will have,” he said after announcing the decision of his party not to nominate a candidate for PM.
There is a party discipline that assumes that the party should be united, but at the same time, the Constitution presumes that the deputy is not constrained in his actions by a mandate and votes according to his conscience.
“Starting from this moment, we begin discussions. The candidates can be nominated until 6pm April 30. I think that before the voting day or on the voting day, the head of the faction will announce how we will vote,” the RPA spokesman said.
Pashinyan: RPA decision is neither good, nor bad thing