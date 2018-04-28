YEREVAN. – The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) will take part in the upcoming parliamentary elections, spokesperson for RPA Eduard Sharmazanov told reporters on Saturday.

“The RPA is a united, strong, state-oriented, national and conservative political party, and all those who were trying to eliminate the Republican Party were wrong, the Republican party was, is, and will always be,” Sharmazanov noted.

According to him, the decision was made in order to prevent the internal destabilization in the country.

“We decided not to nominate a candidate for a Prime Minister in order to avoid confrontation, division of Armenia into black and white, instability, and also to avoid security challenges,” Sharmazanov said.

