Co-chair of the Congressional Armenian Caucus Frank Pallone is not familiar with the latest developments in Armenia, but he is confident that the resignation of the prime minister after days of protests is an indicator of democracy in Armenia.

If similar protests happened in Russia or Belarus, or in a number of other post-Soviet countries, the authorities would involve the army and military structures, he told the Voice of America.

Pallone welcomed the decision of Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan, who realized that his time in power is over, and his withdrawal will resolve the conflict.

According to him, it is a message to many that Armenia is not Russia or Belarus, it is not like regimes where peaceful actions are prohibited.

At the same time, the congressman refrained from the forecasts, adding that the United States will continue to emphasize the importance of democracy, a market economy and the rule of law.

He recalled that since gaining independence Armenia is trying to be a bridge between East and West, in particular between Russia and the United States.

Pallone doubts the allegations that Armenia is pro-Russian, because it is not so. There are Russian troops and a military base, but they protect Armenia from the Turks and Azerbaijanis, something that the U.S. is not trying to do.

The Congressman recalled that Serzh Sargsyan has recently signed the agreement with the European Union and tried to develop trade relations with European countries and the United States.

“Armenia is already very pro-Western, it is a democratic country with a market economy, with internal processes, but it will always try to unite and create friendly relations between Russia and the United States,” he added.