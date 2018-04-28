YEREVAN. – Members of the Tsarukyan faction will not vote for the Republican Party and will unanimously support people’s candidate, head of Tsarukyan faction Gagik Tsarukyan said in an interview with Kentron TV channel.

“We will support people’s candidate. No one has a moral right to deprive people of their victory,” Tsarukyan said.

As to the remark that Nikol Pashinyan is people’s candidate, he said: “Whoever is the candidate – Nikol, Sasun or Ararat – we will vote for the one chosen and presented by people.”

In his opinion, the reason for public discontent is RPA’s incorrect behavior.

“Their allegations that all roads lead to Melik Adamyan [the street where the headquarters of the RPA is located - Ed.] made the situation explosive,” he said, adding that young people won.

Tsarukyan said they do not care about RPA, “no one from our team will vote for them regardless of whether they will nominate a candidate or not”.

As to the rumors about nomination of Gagik Tsarukyan as a PM candidate, he said that RPA’s work is to discredit those who are respected by ordinary people.

“We are not taking seriously their attempts to discredit and to throw mud at me and my team,” Tsarukyan added.