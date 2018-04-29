YEREVAN. – Head of Yelq parliamentary group, leader of “My Step” initiative Nikol Pashinyan has met with the President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian.
“I have just met with RA President Armen Sarkissian. We discussed the recent domestic policy developments and the ways of finding solutions,” Pashinyan wrote on Facebook.
This is the second meeting between Pashinyan and Sarkissian over two days.
The PM will be elected during a special session of parliament on May 1. The Republican Party of Armenia has announced its intention not to nominate the candidate. Yelq faction nominated Nikol Pashinyan. ARF Dashnaktsutyun proposed to nominate a joint candidate, while Tsarukyan faction decided to support “people’s candidate”.