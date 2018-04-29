At least 40 ethnic Tuaregs have been killed over the past two days in two separate attacks in northern Mali, the governor of the Menaka region, Daouda Maiga, said on Saturday.
All the victims were males, including very young ones, Reuters reported, citing the governor.
Jihadist groups are suspected of committing the mass murder, according to the official. All the victims of the attacks were civilians, AFP reported, citing a Tuareg tribal leader who said that jihadist groups committed the mass murder in retaliation for the military gains of Tuareg militias.