YEREVAN.- The opposition movement, led by MP Nikol Pashinyan, resumes protest actions in Yerevan with renewed vigor, the leader of “My Step” initiative Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page.
"Despite the fact that the political situation does not stand still and, taking into account the well-known events, certain progress is recorded, I urge everyone to resume protest actions exactly at 12:00 , and to open all roads by 16:00 so that citizens can reach the Republic Square , where a very important rally will be held at 19:00," Pashinyan said.
"We must show that this movement is full of determination and will fight to the bitter end. I think we should prepare for victory," he said.