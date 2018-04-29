Germany intends to ban ban arms sales to Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) amid fears they are being used to carry out human rights abuses, The Independent reported.
If new legislation is approved, weapons exports to the three countries will be prevented.
The draft bill, proposed by the opposition social democratic party Die Linke, will also make it illegal to sell arms, expertise and related goods to any other government suspected of using the equipment to abuse human rights.
The bill mentions Saudi Arabia and the UAE for their role in the war in Yemen, and Turkey for its military bombardment of Kurdish forces fighting in in northern Syria.
If approved, the law would not only prevent future transactions from being made with these countries, but also retroactively recall previously agreed deals.