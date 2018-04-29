YEREVAN.- Armenian ministry of emergency situations' rescue service carried out special strategic trainings on evacuation of citizens and personnel in the event of fire in two major shopping centers of Yerevan – the Rossiya Mall and Tashir Invest Group centers, the ministry reported
The training focused on testing the readiness of both employees of the shopping centers and the first responders in the event of fire, and on improving cooperation.
As a result, fire inspectors detected certain shortcomings in the shopping centers, with least shortcomings recorded in Rossia Mall. Officials of the rescue service had a discussion with executives of the trade centers.