YEREVAN.- Armenia's acting Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan and Chief of the General Staff Colonel general Movses Hakobyan inspected a live-fire exercise of the rocket-artillery units of Armenia’s Armed Forces on April 28.

The live fire stage of the exercises included the militaries of both Armenia and Artsakh, and Lt. General Levon Mnatsakanyan, Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh, was also present at the event. The purpose of the military exercises was to test the opportunities of new, modern military equipment which was acquired within the framework of the modernization program of the arsenal and military equipment, to improve the strategic-professional skills and practical abilities of personnel for excellent and timely implementation of tasks.

At the end of the exercise, acting defense minister Vigen Sargsyan expressed certainty that the supplementation of the arsenal will be continuous, contributing to modernization of the Armenian military.

During a visit to the 4th Army Unit, the acting defense minister met with the officers and touched upon the domestic political developments of the country. Vigen Sargsyan emphasized that the ongoing mass events can have negative impact on defense processes, namely on mobilization. According to Sargsyan, domestic instability can seriously impact the situation on the border also, the signs of which are already seen. The acting defense minister urged officers to be maximally alert and consistent in fulfilling their tasks and organizing service, by highly focusing on the healthy moral and psychological atmosphere among the military personnel, discipline and statutory relations.

Afterwards Sargsyan and Hakobyan visited the Sisian city pantheon and laid flowers in honor of the fallen soldiers who gave their lives while defending the borders of their country. Sargsyan also chaired a consultation in the Zangezur garrison hospital. Issues relating to merging certain civilian and military hospitals, and improvement of medical services were discussed.