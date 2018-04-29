YEREVAN.- The Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) has released a statement endorsing the candidacy of opposition leader, MP Nikol Pashinyan in the upcoming PM election.
“The unity around a single candidate for PM and the political agenda, the necessity for which we had announced, can become reality.
Thus, the Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation has decided to endorse the candidacy of Nikol Pashinyan in the upcoming May 1 Prime Minister election”, ARF said in the statement.