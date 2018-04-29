YEREVAN.- Leader of the opposition movement, MP Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting with Vahram Baghdasaryan, head of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) faction at the National Assembly (NA).
According to Pashinyan, there is a presumption that the Republican Party faction will not obstruct election of people’s candidate for PM.
National Assembly (NA) of Armenia will convene a special session on May 1, and the topic of the agenda will be the election of a new Prime Minister.
For reference, the new National Assembly of Armenia has 105 seats, 58 of which are allocated to the RPA, 31—to opposition Tsarukyan Bloc, 9—to Yelk, and 7—to the coalition government’s junior partner, Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party. A candidate needs 53 votes to get elected.