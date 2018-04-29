US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stressed the need for unity in the Gulf states during a brief visit to the Saudi capital on Sunday as Washington aims to muster support among allies for new sanctions against Iran, Reuters reported.
“Iran destabilizes this entire region,” Pompeo said in a joint press conference with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir. “It supports proxy militias and terrorist groups. It is an arms dealer to the Houthi rebels in Yemen. It supports the murderous Assad regime (in Syria) as well.”
Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt, cut off travel and trade ties with Qatar last June, accusing it of supporting terrorism and arch-rival Iran on the other side of the Gulf.