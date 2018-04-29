YEREVAN.- The ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) faction will not obstruct the PM election process in case of a single candidate being nominated by the other political forces – the Tsarukyan faction, the ARF faction and the Yelk faction, RPA faction leader Vahram Baghdasaryan told reporters after meeting with opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan on Sunday.

“If the three political forces of the National Assembly will have one candidate, we will not be any obstruction to the candidate, who will be called the people’s candidate,” Baghdasaryan said.

According to Baghdasaryan, for going towards regulated elections they have proposed to suspend the rallies and street blocking campaigns in order not to disturb the peace for people. “This was our agreement”, he added.

National Assembly (NA) of Armenia will convene a special session on May 1, and the topic of the agenda will be the election of a new Prime Minister.

For reference, the new National Assembly of Armenia has 105 seats, 58 of which are allocated to the RPA, 31—to opposition Tsarukyan Bloc, 9—to Yelk, and 7—to the coalition government’s junior partner, Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party. A candidate needs 53 votes to get elected.