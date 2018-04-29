YEREVAN.- The key to the victory was the awakening of the citizens of Armenia and the Armenian people, oposition leader, MP Nikol Pashinyan told reporters on Sunday.

Speaking about possible cooperation with colleagues from the Yelk faction in the government, Nikol Pashinyan noted that their main goal will be creating an atmosphere of solidarity and harmony, and this goal will accompany them in all actions.

Commenting on the statement of the Minister of Justice David Harutyunyan, who noted that the monopolization of power by the RPA was the main cause of protests, Pashinyan agreed with David Harutyunyan.

Asked if whether Pashinyan will cooperate with the RPA officials, he it is still early to speak of cooperation. He noted that negotiations with RPA should be public.

"Now I am only a candidate for PM's post, and you ask questions which should be addressed to the PM," he said.

National Assembly (NA) of Armenia will convene a special session on May 1, and the topic of the agenda will be the election of a new Prime Minister.

For reference, the new National Assembly of Armenia has 105 seats, 58 of which are allocated to the RPA, 31—to opposition Tsarukyan Bloc, 9—to Yelk, and 7—to the coalition government’s junior partner, Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party. A candidate needs 53 votes to get elected.