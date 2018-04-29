YEREVAN.- My hope is that all factions of the Armenian parliament will come out with a unified position on the election of the Prime Minister, the head of the Civil Contract Party, MP Nikol Pashinyan told reporters on Sunday.
According to him, before the holding of free and fair elections, the Electoral Code should be reformed, and in general, changes must be made in the legislation, and they cannot be done in a hurry, in order not to cause even greater problems.
National Assembly (NA) of Armenia will convene a special session on May 1, and the topic of the agenda will be the election of a new Prime Minister.
For reference, the new National Assembly of Armenia has 105 seats, 58 of which are allocated to the RPA, 31—to opposition Tsarukyan Bloc, 9—to Yelk, and 7—to the coalition government’s junior partner, Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party. A candidate needs 53 votes to get elected.