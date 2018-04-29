YEREVAN.- The leader of "My Step" initiative, candidate for PM, MP Nicol Pashinyan noted taht in case of his election as a PM he will do everything possible to solve March 1 case, Pashinyan told Armenian News - NEWS.am on Sunday.
"I am not an investigative body, and I do not know the data of the preliminary investigation, but I believe that the March 1 case will be solved," he said.
Eight demonstrators and two servicemen of the internal troops died and at least 200 people were injured in Yerevan on March 1 during the government-opposition resistance following the presidential elections in 2008. Nobody has so far been held accountable for the death of ten people.