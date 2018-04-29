YEREVAN.- Thousands of participants of “My Step” initiative launched march from France Square through the central streets of the capital.
MP Nikol Pashinyan, who heads the march, noted that a very important rally will be held at 19:00 at the Republic Square.
National Assembly (NA) of Armenia will convene a special session on May 1, and the topic of the agenda will be the election of a new Prime Minister.
For reference, the new National Assembly of Armenia has 105 seats, 58 of which are allocated to the RPA, 31—to opposition Tsarukyan Bloc, 9—to Yelk, and 7—to the coalition government’s junior partner, Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party. A candidate needs 53 votes to get elected.