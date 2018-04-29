YEREVAN.- Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II held a meeting on Sunday with Republican Party parliamentary faction leader Vahram Baghdasaryan, acting minister of defense Vigen Sargsyan, and MP Armen Ashotyan, who also serves as Vice President of the ruling party – the RPA, the information department of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiatsin reported.

The meeting was held in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiatsin. The meeting focused on the current domestic political situation in Armenia and peaceful settlement paths.

National Assembly (NA) of Armenia will convene a special session on May 1, and the topic of the agenda will be the election of a new Prime Minister.

For reference, the new National Assembly of Armenia has 105 seats, 58 of which are allocated to the RPA, 31—to opposition Tsarukyan Bloc, 9—to Yelk, and 7—to the coalition government’s junior partner, Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party. A candidate needs 53 votes to get elected.