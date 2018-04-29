The Diaspora will no longer hesitate to invest in Armenia as there has been in the past, Serj Tankian, the lead singer of the System of a Down (SOAD) band, who is of Armenian descent, said in an interview with New Europe, commenting on the latest developments in Armenia.

According to him, investments will pour in from everywhere as the climate will be more transparent.

"The multi-layered cake of corruption on every level of society has been disruptive, disillusioning and has ultimately caused de-population. There is always corruption at the top as we see on K Street with lobbying firms, super PACs, superdelegates, and electors in the US. But it’s nice when it doesn’t affect the average citizen in court cases, police infractions, voting, and many fields where people have to bribe to get a placement or job. It’s created a downward spiral of quality in industries: proper reforms need to address all of these issues."

Tankian hopes that Armenia will be more open to the diaspora’s thoughts and actions.

"After all, we are a people separated by the trauma of genocide, empire, corruption, and economic stagnation. Till now, the regime wanted to see the diaspora but not hear it (tourism vs political engagement). That’s gonna change as the diaspora has a wealth of experience, especially in the field of foreign policy, contacts, lobbying in foreign countries, and the like. Armenia can better access the diaspora when there’s a better balance of power," he noted.