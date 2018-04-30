A mystery is brewing at the White House about what happened to the oak tree President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron planted there last week.
The sapling was a gift from Macron on the occasion of his state visit, reported The Associated Press (AP).
By the end of the week, however, the tree was gone from the White House lawn. A pale patch of grass was left in its place.
The White House has not offered an explanation.
The oak sprouted at a World War I battle site that became part of US Marine Corps legend.
About 2,000 US troops died in the June 1918 Battle of Belleau Wood, fighting a German offensive.