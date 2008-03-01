YEREVAN. – One of the greatest challenges now is the disclosure of March 1, 2008, tragic events and this chapter in Armenian history should be fully investigated, the opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan told reporters Monday in Parliament.

“Based on my current status, I cannot make other statements, but you all know my position in this regard,” Pashinyan added.

Eight demonstrators and two servicemen of the internal troops died and at least 200 people were injured in Yerevan on March 1 during the government-opposition resistance following the presidential elections in 2008. Nobody has been held accountable for the death of ten people so far.