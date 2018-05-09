Armenia celebrates May 9, the 73rd anniversary of victory in Great Patriotic War as well as the 26th anniversary of the liberation of Shushi town of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

About 600,000 Armenians took part in the Great Patriotic War during World War II. Around half of them died courageously. Six Armenian divisions of the USSR army and seven more divisions most of which comprising Armenians fought on the fronts of the Great Patriotic War.

The Armenian people gave four marshals and one admiral to the Homeland. About seventy Armenian generals were commanding divisions and larger military companies. More than one hundred of them became heroes of the USSR and two of them—two-time heroes of the USSR.

May 9 became another day of pride and victory in the modern history of Armenians. The operation of liberating Shushi concluded on that day in 1992.

Sushi had turned into an Azerbaijani military base during the Karabakh War that was unleashed by Azerbaijan.

The operation to liberate Shushi got underway in the early morning hours of May 8, 1992.

The respective attack was carried out in several directions, it lasted about 26 hours, and as a result, all military units of the adversary abandoned Shushi by 4am on May 9.

The Armenian side gave 58 loses during this military operation, whereas the Azerbaijani army suffered between 250 and 300 casualties.

The liberation of Shushi was a crucial phase in the Karabakh War.