YEREVAN. – We have decided to support Nikol Pashinyan as a candidate for Prime Minister, head of Tsarukyan faction Naira Zohrabyan said.
“Nothing secret was discussed, only issues of mutual interest related to future work were on the agenda,” she said, adding that their bloc did not put forward any preconditions for joining the opposition movement.
Zohrabyan also assured that all the deputies from Tsarukyan bloc will vote for Pashinyan.
