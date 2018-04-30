YEREVAN. – Tsarukyan bloc is ready for early elections, Tsarukyan bloc MP Naira Zohrabyan told reporters.

“It is clear that early elections should be held, but we must understand that this issue cannot be solved in an hour. It is necessary to hold serious reform in the electoral code,” she said.

“We suggested taking into account ODIHR / OSCE proposals over the use of an administrative resource and record serious responsibility in the Criminal Code. We must go to the elections on May 1 with a new electoral code, which will rule out a repeat vote,” Zohrabyan said.

Asked to comment on possible formation of coalition government, Zohrabyan noted that his issued can be discussed only after elections.