Eleven children at a religious school were killed Monday in the suicide blast in southern Kandahar province, AP reported.
According to the source, the blast occurred near a convoy of foreign armed forces.
Six servicemen were killed as the result of the incident, while no one has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.
As reported earlier, at least 25 people were killed and 50 injured as the result of two blasts in Kabul. Seven journalists and AFP chief photographer Shah Marai were among those killed. The ISIS claimed responsibility for the terror attack in Kabul.