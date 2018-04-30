A man has committed suicide in Dsegh village, in the Lori Province of Armenia.
On Sunday at around 7pm, Dsegh mayor Garnik Hovsepyan informed the police that a fellow villager had committed suicide by hanging himself in his house.
According to shamshyan.com, police have found out that this person was Russian citizen Arsen Gh., 46.
Also, the police and investigators found a suicide note in his home, and in which he apologized to his relatives for what he was about to do.
According to the preliminary conclusion of the forensic doctor, no traces of violence were found on the body.
The man’s relative had found him hanged in the home.