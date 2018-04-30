NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 30.04.2018

Rally of “My Step” initiative starts at Republic Square

Wess Mitchell holds phone conversation with MP Nikol Pashinyan

Yerevan mass protest march reaches Republic Square

Sharmazanov: Ruling Republican Party to announce its stance ahead of PM election

Sevak Khanagyan’s first rehearsal in Lisbon

Nikol Pashinyan is the only candidate for PM

Armenian President and UN Resident Coordinator discuss domestic situation in Armenia

Armenia opposition movement leader MP: I bear political accountability for this phase

Armenia national injured in Russia car accident

Pashinyan starts march from Garegin Nzhdeh square (PHOTOS)

Acting Armenia FM holds phone talks with US Assistant Secretary of State

Putin discusses Iran’s nuclear deal with Macron

Study links night exposure to blue light with breast and prostate cancer

Armenia Armed Forces conduct drills using Smerch

Armenia PM candidate: There should be mutual clarification of military obligations with CSTO

Naira Zohrabyan: Tsarukyan bloc ready for early elections

Armenia opposition movement leader: Azerbaijan statements do not create climate of settlement

Premier League: Manchester City set records

Pashinyan has phone talks with US Assistant Secretary of State

ARF: All issues must be resolved within Constitution

Kim Kardashian about how she came up with the name Chicago

New liver able to self-regulate immune response after transplant

ISIS claims responsibility for Kabul terror attack

Man found hanged in Armenia village

ARF on talk with Armenia opposition movement leader MP: No major differences in our approaches (VIDEO)

At least 21 killed in Kabul blast

Pashinyan meets with Tsarukyan faction representatives

Plane, heading from Moscow to Gyumri, makes emergency landing

Pashinyan: Armenia will not withdraw from Eurasian Union

11 kids killed in Afghan terror attack

Armenia president: Situation in Armenia should be resolved only within Constitution

Sajid Javid appointed UK interior minister

Scientists identifiy new target for human accelerated aging syndrome

Tsarukyan bloc MP: We decided to support Pashinyan

Armenia opposition movement leader sure that he can dismantle current defective system

Liverpool head coach assistant to exit club

China FM to visit North Korea

Armenia opposition leader on parliament talk with “Tsarukyan” Faction: We have understanding on all matters

Protein responsible for leukemia's aggressiveness identified

EU reiterates its support to Armenia in its efforts to build prosperous, democratic society

Pashinyan on Armenia snap election deadlines: Electoral Code amendment is matter of political agreements

Armenia opposition movement leader MP: I fully support Karabakh authorities

Pashinyan: March 1, 2008 tragic events should be fully investigated

Armenia opposition movement leader MP is at Parliament

Yelk parliamentary faction nominates Nikol Pashinyan as Armenia PM candidate (PHOTOS)

6 everyday habits that could be triggering your headaches

Media concerned by disappearance of Macron’s oak tree gifted to Trump

Henrikh Mkhitaryan gets highest rating

Messi hat-trick secures Barça’s 25th La Liga title

Mkhitaryan knee injury recurs

Mkhitaryan is first player to score for and against Manchester United in same Premier League season

Mkhitaryan marks his comeback with a super goal in match against Manchester United

Henrikh Mkhitaryan scores goal in match against Manchester United

Armenian intelligence reports about thwarting terrorist attack

Catholicos of All Armenians meets with Armenia’s ruling party officials

Germany intends to ban arms sales to Saudi Arabia, Turkey and UAE

Rally of “My Step” initiative starts at Republic Square (PHOTOS)

Pashinyan promises to do everything possible to solve March 1 case

Mkhitaryan in Arsenal starting XI against Manchester United

Serj Tankian: Diaspora will no longer hesitate to invest in Armenia

Pashinyan hopes for unified position of all parliamentary factions during PM's election

Pompeo stresses need for Gulf states' unity against Iran

Opposition march kicks off from France Square

Acting Defense Minister inspects live-fire exercise of rocket-artillery units of Armenia’s Armed Forces

It is still early to speak of cooperation with members of RPA – Nikol Pashinyan

ALDE adopts resolution on situation in Armenia

Republican party faction leader: RPA will not obstruct PM election in case of single candidate being nominated

Former model and TV star, 93, was left to be 'eaten alive' by scabies

Pashinyan: There is a presumption that Republican Party faction will not obstruct election of 'people’s candidate'

Trump: Time and location of meeting with North Korea is being set

Pashinyan, Russian State Duma delegation discuss issues related to EAEU, CSTO

ARF endorses PM candidate Nikol Pashinyan

Armenian opposition leader meets leader of Republican Party faction

Rescue service holds fire drills in Yerevan's two major shopping centers

Opposition Yelk faction to meet Russian MPs

"My step" initiative resumes protests in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Nikol Pashinyan: We should prepare for victory

US urges to reach a resolution that reflects interests of all Armenians

At least 40 killed in Mali by suspected jihadists

Arthur Abraham wins WBO International super middleweight title

Nikol Pashinyan meets with Armenia President

Nikol Pashinyan learns about Tsarukyan's decision on his way from Spitak

Dogs increase their owners' risk of UTIs

Japan and US to monitor North Korean actions

Tsarukyan: We are not taking seriously RPA's attempts to discredit us

US urges EU, Canada to accept quotas before May 1

A THIRD of premature deaths could be avoided if we all cut out meat, Harvard study finds

Pallone: Armenia is not Russia or Belarus

Kalashnikov: Armenia parliament wants to preserve allied relations with Russia

ARF to support PM candidate Nikol Pashinyan

Antidepressants linked to dementia in landmark study

Sharmazanov: RPA to participate in upcoming parliamentary elections

Henrikh Mkhitaryan back for Manchester United clash (PHOTO)

Gagik Tsarukyan to support candidate Nikol Pashinyan

China and India to open “a new chapter" in bilateral relations

Sharmzanov: RPA is united, but MPs will vote according to conscience

Zarif: US should answer for its role in Syria

Nikol Pashinyan: There should be no monopolies in Armenia

Pashinyan: RPA decision is neither good, nor bad