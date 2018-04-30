YEREVAN. – All issues must be resolved in accordance with the Constitution, head of ARF faction, Armen Rustamyan told reporters on Monday.
His remark came after the meeting with opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan in Parliament.
Early elections also must be in compliance with the Constitution, noted Armen Rustamyan.
According to the Armenian Constitution, extraordinary elections to the National Assembly shall be held not earlier than thirty and not later than forty-five days after the dissolution of the National Assembly. In case the Prime Minister submits a resignation the factions of the National Assembly shall be entitled to nominate candidates for Prime Minister within a period of seven days after accepting the resignation of the Government.